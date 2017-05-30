Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher Help Rachel Lindsay on ‘The Bachelorette,’ Joke ‘Someone’s Getting Laid Tonight!’

Even The Bachelorette needs help picking out the right one! On Monday night’s episode of the hit ABC competition series, Rachel Lindsay got some celebrity assistance from one of Hollywood’s most swoon-worthy couples.



Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher dropped by the show to lend their expertise to the “Husband Material Obstacle Course.”



The A-listers were thrilled to be involved in the reality series. Kutcher revealed, that the show is “our guilty pleasure.”

“Monday nights for us are… White wine, vodka tonic and turn on The Bachelor or Bachelorette,” the pair admitted.



Kutcher also revealed that Jared Haibon from Kailtyn Bristowe’s season of The Bachelorette inspired them to watch regularly.



“Ever since there was some guy named Jared, who apparently looked like me, we've been watching the show,” Kutcher noted.



After the couple watched several contestants go through the course, Kutcher decided to make a “bold prediction.”



“I don’t think Rachel’s guy is in this group, that’s my bold prediction,” he said.



“But I would say, like, this is date two. You’re rushing things, babe. You gotta take things slow,” Kunis said. “They only have six weeks.”



“I knew on day one,” Kutcher insisted, smiling at his wife.



“I mean, someone’s definitely getting laid tonight,” Kunis quipped, prompting them both to add, “Twice!” For more from The Bachelorette, watch the clip below!