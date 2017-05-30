The 'Brady Bunch' Cast Reunites, Open Up About Losing Florence Henderson and Aging

The Brady Bunch kids are back together again!

Barry Williams (Greg), Christopher Knight (Peter), Mike Lookinland (Bobby) and Susan Olsen (Cindy) appeared on the Today show on Tuesday, where they talked about the impact the family sitcom still has today 48 years after its debut. The foursome also opened up about losing their beloved TV mom, Florence Henderson (Carol), who died in November.

"Everyone she met felt better about themselves, and about the world around them after having spent a moment with Florence," Knight said about the legendary actress.

"She was a mentor, a friend," Williams added. "We learned from her, we learned how to interact with the public. She was so gracious with her fans, and we all learned how to do that graciously. Mostly, she loved to make people laugh. ... She would do anything -- she would fall down, she would say off-color jokes. She would make people smile."

Meanwhile, Lookinland recalled that Henderson had the ability to brighten up a sometimes tense set.

"She could lighten the room, and lighten the mood, and she just did it naturally, and we all benefitted from that," he shared.

The cast also talked about aging with the show, and said that the sitcom keeps them forever young.

"You know how you don't grow old for yourself 'till you see yourself in a photo? Somehow, you just don't see it," Knight explained. "Somehow, it's as though the show keeps us young in everyone's mind, but we're really this old [gestures to himself and his co-stars]."

"Everyone always refers to us as kids," Williams continued. "It doesn't matter how we mature, we're still the kids."

ET spoke to the late Henderson in June, when she envisioned what a Brady Bunch reboot would look like today.

