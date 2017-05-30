Adriana Lima Wears Diamond Wedding Band, Declares ‘I Am Committed to Myself’

Adriana Lima has made the ultimate commitment -- to herself!
The Victoria’s Secret model declared she’s married to herself and shared a pic of her symbolic ring on Instagram on Monday.
“🦋👑 What’s up with the ring? It’s symbolic, I am committed to myself and my own happiness I am married with me 👑🦋💍,” she captioned the photo. “Ladies love yourself 💍🦋👑 And yes I am single.”
The post was a hit among Lima’s 10.8 million followers, with one fan noting, “As IF we needed another reason to be more obsessed with her lolol I love this.”
“I just wanted to say congratulations,” commented another. “Love yourself like heaven on earth.”
ET confirmed in March that the 35-year-old mom of two had split with New England Patriots’ Julian Edelman. The pair were then snapped together at a Met Gala after party earlier this month.
While the Brazilian beauty may be promoting self-love and independence right now, there was one little guy who charmed her over the weekend – R2-D2!
Lima hung with the “friend from another galaxy” at the Monaco Grand Prix in France, posting snaps and dressing in theme. “🦋Channeling Princess Leia in Monaco 📸,” she captioned a full-length pic showing off her plunging white blazer and pants by Amur.
