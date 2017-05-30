Ariana Grande Returning to Manchester for Charity Concert Featuring Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber & More

Ariana Grande is returning to Manchester, England, in honor of her fans.

It's only been a week since a bomb went off at her show at the Manchester Arena, killing 22 people and leaving 59 injured, but the 23-year-old singer announced on social media on Tuesday that she will be taking the stage at Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground on June 4 for a charity show benefiting the victims and families of those affected by the horrifying attack.

WATCH: Katy Perry Talks Manchester Tragedy, Shares Message of Love With Ariana Grande Fans

Titled "One Love Manchester," all net proceeds from the special concert will go towards the "We Love Manchester Emergency Fund" set up by Manchester City Council in partnership with the British Red Cross. Additionally, those who attended her May 22 show can register to attend for free. The Ticketmaster website for the concert asks that "for speed of entry, we are requesting that concert-goers do not attend with bags." Tickets for those that did not attend the first show will go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. BST and can be purchased HERE.

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on May 30, 2017 at 8:29am PDT

Grande will be joined by an A-list lineup of bands and artists, including Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Pharrell Williams, Coldplay, Niall Horan, Usher and Take That.

ET has reached out to Grande's rep for comment.

Grande hinted that the benefit show was coming soon last week via Twitter in an emotional letter written for her fans.

"My heart, prayers and deepest condolences are with the victims of the Manchester attack and their loved ones," she wrote. "There is nothing I or anyone can do to take away the pain you are feeling or to make this better. However, I extend my hand and heart and everything I possibly can give to you and yours, should you want or need my help in any way. The only thing we can do now is choose how we let this affect us and how we live our lives from here on out."

WATCH: Ariana Grande Reveals She's Returning to Manchester After Fatal Attack in Emotional Letter to Fans

"I'll be returning to the incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honor of and to raise money for the victims and their families," she continued. "I want to thank my fellow musicians and friends for reaching out to be a part of our expression of love for Manchester."

Hear her full message in the video below.