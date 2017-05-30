Sam Simon, Late 'Simpsons' Co-Creator, Donates $1 Million to PETA

The estate of The Simpsons’ late co-creator, Sam Simon, has launched a new charity foundation by donating $1 million to PETA.

The Sam Simon Charitable Giving Foundation was announced on Monday in honor of the animal and lover and philanthropist, who died in 2015 following a long battle with colon cancer.

Simon was dedicated to helping improve the treatment and welfare of animals and the new organization aims to continue that work, as well as help people out of poverty in Los Angeles.

“Sam was deeply committed to philanthropy throughout his lifetime, and his legacy of giving lives on through the Foundation’s work championing both human and animal rights,” said Julie Miller of the Sam Simon Charitable Giving Foundation.

“Knowing that the Sam Simon Charitable Giving Foundation has committed to supporting our work for animals and their guardians reminds us of Sam’s generosity and allows us to make Sam’s wishes keep coming true far into the future,” PETA added.