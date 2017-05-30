Former 'Bachelorette' Contestant Michael Nance Dead at 31

Michael Nance, who competed on season eight of The Bachelorette, was found dead in Texas on Monday. He was 31.

A spokesperson from the Austin Police Department tells ET that officers responded to a call about an unresponsive male at 2:10 a.m. Nance was pronounced deceased at 2:54 a.m.

"At this point it is not a suspicious death and the manner will be determined by the Medical Examiner," the department adds. "The cause and manner of death will be determined by the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office."

Nance appeared on Emily Maynard's season of the popular dating reality show in 2012, but was eliminated mid-season. Maynard took to Twitter on Tuesday to send her condolences to Nance's loved ones.

"So sad waking up to the news about Michael Nance," she wrote. "Such a kind heart with so much talent. Sending prayers and love to his family and friends."

See more reactions from Bachelor nation below:

My heart breaks to hear about the passing of my friend Michael Nance. He was a sweet man with a kind soul. We all loved him on Bachelorette. — Sean Lowe (@SeanLowe09) May 30, 2017

Extremely difficult learning the news of Michael Nance's passing. He was a gentle man with a huge heart. He'll be missed but not forgotten. — Chris Bukowski (@chrisjbukowski) May 30, 2017

I will always remember my friend Micheal Nance for his kind and fragile soul. Addiction is a terrible disease, may he finally find peace. — Arie Luyendyk Jr. (@ariejr) May 30, 2017

Very sad to hear about the passing of Michael Nance. He was a very sweet and kind man. My thoughts are with his family and friends. — elan gale (@theyearofelan) May 30, 2017