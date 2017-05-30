NEWS

Former 'Bachelorette' Contestant Michael Nance Dead at 31

by Desiree Murphy 11:30 AM PDT, May 30, 2017
Photo: ABC

Michael Nance, who competed on season eight of The Bachelorette, was found dead in Texas on Monday. He was 31.

A spokesperson from the Austin Police Department tells ET that officers responded to a call about an unresponsive male at 2:10 a.m. Nance was pronounced deceased at 2:54 a.m.

"At this point it is not a suspicious death and the manner will be determined by the Medical Examiner," the department adds. "The cause and manner of death will be determined by the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office."

Photo: ABC

Nance appeared on Emily Maynard's season of the popular dating reality show in 2012, but was eliminated mid-season. Maynard took to Twitter on Tuesday to send her condolences to Nance's loved ones.

"So sad waking up to the news about Michael Nance," she wrote. "Such a kind heart with so much talent. Sending prayers and love to his family and friends."

See more reactions from Bachelor nation below:

