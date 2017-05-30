Amber Heard Spends Quality Time ‘Kidding Around’ With Elon Musk's Sons at the Sydney Opera House in Australia

Hot on the heels of their PDA-filled stroll through Sydney, Australia, on Sunday, things are continuing to heat up for Amber Heard and Elon Musk.

The 31-year-old actress enjoyed quality time with the tech billionaire’s children on Monday and judging by her Instagram snaps, it seems she’s developed a great relationship with the boys!

WATCH: Amber Heard Glows , Shows PDA With Boyfriend Elon Musk in Australia

In one pic, the Aquaman star appears to be in hysterics as one of Musk’s six sons gives her a piggyback during a visit to the Sydney Opera House.

Another snap shows Heard lying on the ground taking selfies with one of the youngsters, while a third photo shows three boys all piled onto Musk, 45, and laughing.

“Kidding around,” Heard captioned the Instagram slideshow.

Kidding around A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard) on May 30, 2017 at 2:00am PDT

Heard’s messy divorce from Johnny Depp was finalized in January. She went public with Musk in April, when they were photographed together in Australia, where she has been filming Aquaman.

EXCLUSIVE: Amber Heard and Elon Musk Have Been Dating ‘a While’

On Sunday, the couple were snapped hand-in-hand while taking a late-night walk through Sydney, with Heard wearing Musk’s coat.

See more on the pair below.