Keri Russell Has 'Felicity' Reunion at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony, Shares PDA With Matthew Rhys: Pics!

Keri Russell is getting her due!

The 41-year-old actress got her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday, recognizing her critically acclaimed work in television, including starring roles in the beloved WB series Felicity and FX's The Americans. ET spoke to Russell, where the notoriously private star admitted that all the attention was "embarrassing."

"I would much rather hide out from doing these things," she said. "It's a lot for me to get up and speak, but, it's an incredible honor, obviously. It's so special to be a part of this. My mom grew up outside of L.A. and remembers these ceremonies, you know, so it's incredible. It's historic, and it's amazing to be a part of it."

NEWS: Remembering 'Felicity,' 15 Years After the Series Finale

Felicity creators J. J. Abrams and Matt Reeves were on hand to honor Russell, as well as her co-star, Scott Speedman. The Americans executive producer Joel Fields also posed with Russell beside her brand new star.

"Getting attention is not her strong suit," Abrams said of the shy actress during his heartfelt speech. "What she does so beautifully is become other people, and she does it in a way that most actors would only dream of being able to."

"She is one of the sweetest people, one of the most wonderful friends, mothers, co-workers that you could ever hope to know," he added.

Meanwhile, the actress remained humble about her career success.

"I haven't had some great plan," she shared. "It's definitely not something I started out wanting to do. I didn’t grow up wanting to be an actress. I was a dancer who sort of fell into it. And I've been incredibly lucky and had some really good opportunities and experiences. There’s no rhyme or reason. Sometimes you get lucky and sometimes you don't."

Russell's The Americans co-star and real-life love, Matthew Rhys, was also at the ceremony, where the two shared a sweet kiss.

The couple welcomed their first child together, son Sam, last May. Russell also has two children with her ex-husband, Shane Deary -- son River and daughter Willa. The actress revealed to ET why her kids weren't at the ceremony.

"They're still a little young," Russell explained. "I think my daughter, Willa, would have liked to dress up, but they were on a very big camping trip, so they're doing the opposite of getting dressed up, and they're being very dirty."

She also reflected on how long she's come in her career. Russell got her start on Disney's The Mickey Mouse Club, starring alongside Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Ryan Gosling and Christina Aguilera.

"I guess my rapping on The Mickey Mouse Club was that good, you can end up here," she joked. "It can happen is all I have to say. No, it is shocking, but when I said that I really meant it. It seems like such an iconic thing, so it's incredible to be a part of this history."

NEWS: Keri Russell Reacts to Matthew Rhys' NSFW Scene on 'Girls'

Last month, Rhys admitted to "very drunkenly" hitting on Russell before they started dating during the British actor's appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

Watch below: