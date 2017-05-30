Dakota Johnson Has a Gorgeous Sisters Date, Shows Plenty of Cleavage in Racy Plunging Dress -- See the Pics!

Good genes definitely run in the family.

Dakota Johnson attended the Gucci Cruise 2018 fashion show on Monday in Florence, Italy, where she stunned alongside her younger sisters, 20-year-old Stella Banderas and 17-year-old Grace Johnson. Dakota and Stella have the same mother, actress Melanie Griffith, while Dakota and Grace have the same father, actor Don Johnson.

The stylish trio definitely turned heads at the event, wearing eye-catching Gucci styles.

Dakota, Stella and Grace also posed alongside Salma Hayek, who starred in 1995's Desperado alongside Stella's dad, Antonio Banderas. The 27-year-old Fifty Shades of Grey actress wore the most daring dress of the group, showing some serious side boob in a plunging, backless floral maxi dress.

In October, Grace Instagrammed a pic of the three close siblings together.

"Happy belated birthday to both of my magical sisters," she wrote. "I can't wait to spend the rest of our lives together."

Happy belated birthday to both of my magical sisters🔺I can't wait to spend the rest of our lives together A post shared by Grace Johnson (@grace.johhnson) on Oct 10, 2016 at 8:35pm PDT

Last month, Dakota showed off her enviable bikini bod in Miami, Florida, sporting a bright red two-piece.

