Gregg Allman's Private Funeral Service Set for Saturday in Georgia

Gregg Allman is being laid to rest on Saturday.

Allman's family and close friends will remember the rock legend at a small, private funeral in his home town of Macon, Georgia.

The iconic musician, best known for co-founding The Allman Brothers Band with his brother, Duane Allman, died last Saturday at his home in Savannah, Georgia. He was 69.

The iconic rocker's funeral ceremony is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Snow's Memorial Chapel, The Macon Telegraph reports. Services will not be open to the public.

Allman will be interred at Macon's Rose Hill Cemetery, where his brother Duane -- who died in 1971 as a result of a motorcycle crash -- is also buried.

Allman battled liver problems for most of his life, including hepatitis C and liver cancer. The singer underwent a liver transplant in 2010. However, the official cause of Allman's death has not yet been announced.

Allman fronted The Allman Brothers Band for 45 years, first with his brother, and then solo, after his brother's death. Through the years, the group was responsible for classic hits like "Midnight Rider," "Melissa" and "Whipping Post."

In recognition of his career, Allman was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 1995. Allman married Cher in 1975 and the two had a son, Elijah Blue Allman. The couple briefly became a recording duo, known as Allman and Woman, before divorcing in 1979.

Allman is survived by Elijah Blue, and his other children: Michael, Devon, Delilah and Layla.

