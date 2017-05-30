Kathy Griffin Apologizes For Controversial Donald Trump Photo: 'I Went Too Far'

Kathy Griffin is sorry for the controversial photo shoot in which she posed with a bloodied replica of President Donald Trump's head.

The 56-year-old comedian took to Twitter on Tuesday to issue an apology to fans after many criticized that her collaboration with photographer Tyler Shields went too far.

"Hey everybody, it's me, Kathy Griffin. I sincerely apologize. I'm just now seeing the reaction to these images," Griffin said in a video posted to her Twitter account. "I'm a comic. I crossed the line. I moved the line, then I crossed it. I went way too far."

"The image is too disturbing. I understand how it offends people. It wasn't funny. I get it. I've made a lot of mistakes in my career. I will continue. I ask for your forgiveness," she continued. "I'm taking down the image, and asked the photographer to take down the image, and I beg for your forgiveness."

"I went too far. I made a mistake, and I was wrong," Griffin captioned the clip.

I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong. pic.twitter.com/LBKvqf9xFB — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017

Earlier in the day, Griffin defended the photo shoot with since-deleted tweets, calling Shields a "great photographer."

"OBVIOUSLY, I do not condone ANY violence by my fans or others to anyone, ever!" she wrote. "I'm merely mocking the Mocker in Chief."

This isn't the first time Griffin has found herself in hot water. The comic opened up to ET about some heated celebrity run-ins in November.

