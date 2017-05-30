Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka Rekindle Their Romance in Napa Valley -- See the Pics!

Looks like Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka's romance is officially rekindled.

The 47-year-old singer spent Memorial Day Weekend with Tanaka in Northern California with Tanaka, and took to Instagram on Monday to share the evidence.

"A beautiful experience at the vineyards in Napa Valley," Carey captioned a slideshow of herself posing with a glass of wine, and another pic of herself and Tanaka cuddled up at a winery.

Rumors that Carey and Tanaka had reunited sparked earlier this month, after the singer shared a sweet throwback photo of herself and Tanaka sharing a frozen hot chocolate. Days later, the two, who broke up in April, were spotted kissing during an intimate dinner date in Beverly Hills.

A source told ET at the time of the pair's breakup that the relationship had been "tapering off" for a while. See more in the video below.