Ryan Seacrest’s Girlfriend Shayna Terese Taylor Shares Sweet PDA Pic From Romantic Vacation

Ryan Seacrest clearly loves to spoil his girlfriend!

The Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host took his girlfriend, Shayna Terese Taylor, to Turks and Caicos for Memorial Day weekend, and the 26-year-old model couldn't help but share a sweet snap from their getaway to Instagram.

"💚💙💛," Taylor captioned a pic of herself wrapped in Seacrest's arms on the beach.

Seacrest, 42, and Taylor reunited last year after their December 2014 split. The cute couple made their first public appearance since rekindling their romance at the MOCA Gala in Los Angeles on April 29.

ET caught up with Seacrest in December, where he revealed that his sister's recent wedding might have inspired him to head down the aisle as well.

"I really enjoyed it. I thought to myself, 'This is something everybody needs,'" he said. "Yeah, yes of course [I want to get married], why wouldn't I?"

