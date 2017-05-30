Tyra Banks Says She's 'Having Conversations' With Lindsay Lohan for 'Life-Size 2' Cameo

Tyra Banks is ready to "shine bright, shine far" in Life-Size 2!

The 43-year-old model and business mogul stopped by The Talk on Tuesday where she revealed that she has reached out to Lindsay Lohan to make a cameo in the Life-Size sequel.

"I am having conversations with Ms. Lohan," Banks shared. "Yes, and I want her to come back and I think that she does too. Actually, I know she does. So I really hope that she can be in it."

WATCH: EXCLUSIVE: Tyra Banks Wants Zendaya to Star in 'Life-Size 2,' Teases Lindsay Lohan Cameo

The America's Next Top Model host says she was surprised by the fan reaction. "Crazy, people want this so bad. I had no idea!" she added. "But Eve is gonna grow up, honey."

RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Simon Cowell on How Tyra Banks Landed the 'America's Got Talent' Gig

Life-Size 2 was announced during Freeform's Upfront Presentation in New York City on April 19. Banks will reprise her role as a doll named, Eve, who is once again magically awoken to help a young woman learn to live and love again, while also experiencing her own ups and downs of real life.

ET spoke with Banks recently, where she revealed who her ideal lead actress would be for the sequel.

"Five years, four scripts, and finally we realized, Eve needs to grow up," Banks, told ET. "She's been around for a while. She's been alive for a while. She needs to grow up and experience more adult things. So, you're going to see a very different Eve on Freeform."

"I would love Zendaya," she added. "I think Zendaya would be really interesting."

Life-Size 2 will premiere in Dec. 2018 on Freeform. Watch the video below for more on the upcoming film.