Kristen Bell and Josh Gad Share Sweet Birthday Messages to 'Frozen' Co-Star Idina Menzel

Happy Birthday, Idina Menzel!

The singer's Frozen co-stars, Kristen Bell and Josh Gad, shared sweet birthday messages on social media for the 45-year-old actress on Tuesday.

"Happy birthday to the best big sister a cartoon princess could ever ask for. Love you, @idinamenzel!" Bell, who voices Anna in the animated Disney movie, wrote on Instagram.

Menzel, the voice of Elsa, wrote back to Bell on Twitter, "Thanks my friend! Love you too. I'm on a plane. Hope this goes through!!!"

Gad, who voices snowman Olaf, shared a photo of the two with the caption, "Happy birthday to this incredible talent and great friend @idinamenzel 😘😘😘"

The actress retweeted the pic, replying, "Love you Josh."

The Wicked star is currently on her world tour, with her next stop being at the Colston Hall in Bristol, U.K. on June 14. Her amazing band also surprised her with a video of them singing "Season of Love" from Rent, the Broadway musical Menzel appeared in from 1996 to 1997.

