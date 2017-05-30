David Hasselhoff and Fiancee Hayley Roberts Show Major PDA During 'Baywatch' Berlin Red Carpet

David Hasselhoff and fiancée, Hayley Roberts, are very much in love!

The 64-year-old actor and the model, 37, showed some major PDA at the Baywatch Berlin, Germany red carpet on Tuesday. The couple was seen sharing a kiss for the cameras and had eyes only for each other.

WATCH: EXCLUSIVE: David Hasselhoff Admits He Hit the Gym for 6 Weeks After Learning He Had a 'Baywatch' Scene With The Rock

Hasselhoff donned a bright royal blue suit and showed off his chest in a crisp white shirt with a couple buttons undone. Meanwhile, Roberts stunned in a turquoise skirt and bejeweled crop top two-piece.

RELATED: David Hasselhoff Engaged to Girlfriend Hayley Roberts - Find Out How He Popped the Question

The actor, who portrayed Mitch Buchannon in the Baywatch TV series, accompanied cast members Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron and Priyanka Chopra on their press tour.

Efron was pumped to share the spotlight with the TV veteran. "Now I know why The Hoff is always happy and smiling- he said "Berlin is in his ❤️". I feel ya brother- can't hide it 🙌🏼😜," he wrote on Instagram alongside a photo slideshow.

Now I know why The Hoff is always happy and smiling- he said "Berlin is in his ❤️". I feel ya brother- can't hide it 🙌🏼😜 #BeBaywatch #Berlin #grateful A post shared by Zac Efron (@zacefron) on May 30, 2017 at 10:13am PDT

RELATED: WATCH: David Hasselhoff Returns to 'Baywatch,' Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron Can't Contain Their Admiration

Earlier this month, Hasselhoff popped the question to his longtime girlfriend during their five-year-anniversary celebration in Malibu, California.

Roberts admitted that she didn't even think he wanted to get married, adding that she had "no idea he was going to propose."

"I thought he was just joking around at first. He's asked me before, but it was never for real," she told Hello! Magazine. "Then he pulled out the ring. I cried so hard that he didn't get around to actually asking, 'Will you marry me?' until about 10 minutes later."

For more on their engagement, watch below.