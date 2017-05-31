Rob Kardashian Shares Throwback Pics of Blac Chyna at 14: ‘The Woman I Love’

Rob Kardashian couldn’t wait for Thursday to post some epic throwback pics! The 30-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share two old school photos of his baby mama, Blac Chyna.



“On my first episode of Rob's Random Cornball Thoughts is This young lady who grew up to be the woman I love and the mother of my child. She is beautiful and gave me my first child. @blacchyna,” he captioned one shot of a young Chyna.

But he didn’t stop there, also posting a pic of Chyna, now 29, wearing a sports bra and Spongebob Squarepants boxers, writing, “Awww look at my little Angela at 14!!!!!! Hahaha I LOVE YOU !!!! @blacchyna.”



Chyna commented on both photos with a series of heart and smiley face emojis.



The romantic status of these two remains unclear. The pair haven’t been spotted out together or on each other’s social media accounts since mid-April. But Kardashian continues to publicly profess his love for Chyna, even sharing a sweet Mother’s Day post about her to Instagram earlier this month.

“I am so Thankful for our beautiful baby girl and so Thankful for YOU and never thought I could be this happy,” he wrote at the time.



The pair went through a dramatic series of ups and downs both on their reality series, Rob & Chyna, and on the family’s show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.



After a blowout fight at the holidays, Rob’s sisters urged him and stay separate from Chyna. And though they don’t appear to be living together, they have been co-parenting their daughter, Dream.



