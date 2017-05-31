Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Climb Bridges, Go Sight Seeing in Australia on Their Honeymoon: Pics!

No lounging about for these two newlyweds! Pippa Middleton and James Matthews are enjoying their first weeks of matrimony on an exotic honeymoon abroad.



First, the pair were spotted the Tetiaroa islands in French Polynesia last week, and on Wednesday, they had an active day out in Sydney, Australia.



Middleton, 33, and Matthews, 41, took in the sights, riding in a water taxi past the famous Sydney Opera House and taking a trip in a seaplane over the major city.

For the outing, Kate Middleton’s younger sister sported a black and white striped dress and wedge heels.



But she changed out of her chic attire to go bridge climbing with her new hubby later in the day. The pair were seen scaling the Sydney Harbour Bridge together.



It’s no surprise that the couple chose more physical activities for their honeymoon. Both keep themselves active regularly by participating in marathons and bike races.

Before jet setting, Middleton and Matthews tied the knot in a widely publicized ceremony earlier this month with several members of the royal family, including Prince William and Prince Harry, in attendance.



