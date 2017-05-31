NEWS

Candice Swanepoel Returns as a Victoria’s Secret Angel in Sheer Thong Bodysuit After Giving Birth: Watch!

by Rachel McRady 6:28 AM PDT, May 31, 2017
She’s back! Candice Swanepoel has officially returned to her post as a Victoria’s Secret Angel.

The 28-year-old supermodel took some time off after welcoming her son, Anacã, in October 2016.

It's official: @angelcandices is back! 👏🎉

In a sexy new video on the lingerie company’s official Instagram account, Swanepoel announced her return in a racy white lace thong bodysuit.

The black and white clip, captioned “It's official: @angelcandices is back,” features Swanepoel flashing her enviable curves and fit physique in the revealing ensemble.

And though she’s happy to be back to work, Swanepoel clearly loves being a mom. She frequently shares photos of her baby son to Instagram.

Earlier this month, her little man celebrated a major milestone.

7 months literally just flew by with this deliciousness. Good morning with love 💜 #mesversario

“7 months literally just flew by with this deliciousness. Good morning with love #mesversario,” she captioned a shot of Anacã.

