Candice Swanepoel Returns as a Victoria’s Secret Angel in Sheer Thong Bodysuit After Giving Birth: Watch!

She’s back! Candice Swanepoel has officially returned to her post as a Victoria’s Secret Angel.



The 28-year-old supermodel took some time off after welcoming her son, Anacã, in October 2016.

It's official: @angelcandices is back! 👏🎉 A post shared by Victoria's Secret (@victoriassecret) on May 30, 2017 at 11:14am PDT

In a sexy new video on the lingerie company’s official Instagram account, Swanepoel announced her return in a racy white lace thong bodysuit.



The black and white clip, captioned “It's official: @angelcandices is back,” features Swanepoel flashing her enviable curves and fit physique in the revealing ensemble.



And though she’s happy to be back to work, Swanepoel clearly loves being a mom. She frequently shares photos of her baby son to Instagram.



Earlier this month, her little man celebrated a major milestone.

7 months literally just flew by with this deliciousness. Good morning with love 💜 #mesversario A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on May 6, 2017 at 5:26am PDT

“7 months literally just flew by with this deliciousness. Good morning with love #mesversario,” she captioned a shot of Anacã.



