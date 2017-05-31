Vili Fualaau 'Asking for Privacy' After Legally Separating From Mary Kay Letourneau

The Fualaau family is going through a difficult time.

Vili Fualaau, 33, filed for separation on May 9 from his wife and former teacher, Mary Kay Letourneau, who was convicted of felony second-degree rape of a child in 1997 after engaging in a sexual affair with her then-sixth grade student. On Wednesday, his attorney, Whitney Gardner, appealed for privacy for her client in a statement to ET.

"He is asking for privacy for his family as they are separated," Gardner said.

Gardner also said they are "denying" a Radar report on Tuesday that quoted Fualaau allegedly explaining the split is merely to protect his business interests to get licensed as a distributor for "Cigaweed" marijuana cigarettes.

However, People reported that the two have indeed split.

"They've been having issues for a while now," a source close to the couple allegedly told the magazine. "They tried to work through them, but it didn't work. They're still committed to being good parents to their children."

Letourneau, 55, and Fualaau married in 2005 and have two daughters together, Audrey and Georgia. Letourneau served seven and a half years in prison starting in 1998 for her intimate relationship with Fualaau, which started when she was a married 34-year-old mother of four, while Fualaau was her 13-year-old student.