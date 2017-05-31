Andrew Garfield Dons a Wig, Dances in Drag to Whitney Houston's 'I'm Every Woman' -- Watch!

Andrew Garfield knows how to 'Werq' it!

The Amazing Spider-Man star attended the Werq the World Tour at the Troxy in London on Tuesday, and gave the audience a major surprise when he hopped on stage at the drag queen revue, completely stealing the show.

WATCH: Andrew, Garfield, Kendall Jenner & Taylor Lautner Have Impressive Hidden Talents

Rocking a curly brunette wig, the 33-year-old actor lip synched and danced to a cover of the late Whitney Houston's "I'm Every Woman." The Los Angeles native didn't hold anything back, strutting his stuff across the stage and at one point pulling off a back flip.

SO ANDREW GARFIELD JUST CAME ON STAGE AND LIPSYNCED TO WHITNEY I AM NOT OKAY!!!!! #andrewgarfield A post shared by Emily Meow ♡ (@emilymeowwww) on May 30, 2017 at 2:21pm PDT

An eyewitness tells ET that the drag show featured a selection of queens from Rupaul's Drag Race and a game called "Wig in a Box," where Garfield and three other members from the audience were asked to come on stage to compete against each other. They were each given a wig to represent an iconic musician -- Garfield had Houston, and the other contestants were assigned to Cher, Dolly Parton and Katy Perry.

"Andrew was incredible. He was having the time of his life watching the others and during his own performance," the eyewitness shared. "We all lost it when he did a back flip! Although, he lost the crown to Dolly Parton. It was such a lovely surprise to see him!"

"He was playing shy and embarrassed but then really went for it with the performance as you've seen," another eyewitness added about Garfield's second-place performance. "The crowd went absolutely nuts."

Spider-Man: Homecoming star Tom Holland also performed in drag earlier this month, dancing to a mashup of "Singin' in the Rain" and Rihanna's "Umbrella" against co-star Zendaya on Lip Sync Battle.

The 20-year-old actor pulled out all the stops for the stellar show, donning a short black wig, tights, leather booty shorts and a black corset.

WATCH: Summer Movie Preview 2017: Superheroes, Sexy Lifeguards and Bridesmaids Gone Wild, Oh My!

Spider-Man: Homecoming hits theaters on July 7. Catch a sneak peek of the trailer HERE and press play on the video below to hear Holland's latest interview with ET!