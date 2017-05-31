Playing EXCLUSIVE: Bradley Cooper Launches Stand Up To Cancer Campaign in Powerful New Ad

Bradley Cooper knows all about the power of standing up for a good cause.

The 42-year-old actor and Stand Up to Cancer ambassador stars in the organization's brand new campaign, and only ET has the exclusive first look.

WATCH: Bradley Cooper Fondly Remembers His Late Father

Cooper appears in the ad alongside American Airlines pilots and crew members, all of whom have been personally affected by cancer in their real lives. Nearly 60 of the airline's cancer fighting, surviving and co-surviving team members appear in the commercial. During the month of June, American Airlines will donate $1 to Stand Up to Cancer for every flight purchased on aa.com, up to $1,000,000.

"Standing up is a powerful thing, but it's never meant more than it does now. It was an honor to meet the employees of American and hear their personal stories," Cooper said in a statement. "It's stories like theirs that continue to motivate me to Stand Up to Cancer."

See the powerful ad in the video above.

RELATED: Lady Gaga's Close Friend Sonja Dies After Cancer Battle — See the Singer's Emotional Tribute

Cooper also has a personal connection to cancer, as his father, Charles J. Cooper, died of lung cancer in 2011. The actor, who produced a SU2C special last year, opened up about his father's battle with the disease at a gala put on by Sean Parker to celebrate the launch of Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy last April.

"[Watching my father fight cancer was] just simply overwhelming, incredibly stressful, complex and all-consuming," he said.

"Hopefully, 20 years from now we’re going to look back and cancer isn’t going to be this scary thing," he added. "It's not going to be a death sentence."

WATCH: Bradley Cooper Gives First Sit-Down Interview as a New Dad

See more in the video below.