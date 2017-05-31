Ariel Winter Defends 10-Year Age Gap With Boyfriend Levi Meaden, Shares His Sweet Matching Jackets Gesture

What a good boyfriend!

Ariel Winter was having a "sad day" on Tuesday, so boyfriend Levi Meaden decided to turn that frown upside down in the form of matching jean jackets.

"When your bf gets you matching jackets with your nicknames on them because you were having a sad day," the Modern Family star captioned a pic of the couples coture on Instagram.

When your bf gets you matching jackets with your nicknames on them because you were having a sad day > A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on May 30, 2017 at 5:15pm PDT

Afterward, the 19-year-old actress shared a photo from her recent feature interview with Refinery 29, where she addresses those critical of her living with Meaden, who is 10 years her senior.

http://www.refinery29.com/amp/2017/05/156417/ariel-winter-body-confidence-interview 😻 thank you so much @refinery29 😻 #beach #bodypositive A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on May 31, 2017 at 11:57am PDT

"I don’t understand why someone would even comment on our situation at all," she tells the publication. "There are tons of people of all ages that live with their boyfriend. There are tons of people that live with their girlfriends, [and] tons of people that don’t live together and are super happy. But I’m super happy in the arrangement that we have. We love living together. It’s just great."

Winter folds in the scrutiny with what she sees as the misogynistic current social-political climate.

"Our leadership is really anti-women right now,” Winter says. “Thanks to Donald Trump, we’re being objectified and made to feel bad about ourselves, so I think it’s really important for women to stick together and do the opposite of that; to let their bodies be seen and be heard, and to empower each other; to remind each other that what they look like is not the only thing that’s important when it comes to who they are.”

Meanwhile, Winter's body confidence has earned her praise from her TV family.

