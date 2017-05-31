'Married at First Sight' Stars Lillian Vilchez and Tom Wilson File for Divorce

Another Married at First Sight couple has called it quits.

Lillian Vilchez and Tom Wilson have decided to file for divorce after 14 months of marriage. The couple made the announcement via social media on Wednesday, sharing heartfelt messages about how they will remain close friends.

"After much thought and reflection, and after being married for over a year we have decided to file for divorce," Vilchez wrote on Instagram. "This was not an easy decision for either of us because we do love each other very much but sometimes God has other plans. This is the route we have decided to take and all we request is you respect our privacy in this delicate matter; divorce is never easy for anyone, especially not such a public one. However, we are best friends and we will always be there for each other even if we are not married and continue growing that relationship just without a piece of paper binding us together."

"We appreciate all the love and support you all have showed us during our marriage and hope you continue to support us during this difficult time," she continued, adding, @tomyachts Still love you though!"

Wilson, 29, also called the 25-year-old realtor his "best friend," writing on Instagram, "Yes, our marriage has ended. But a beautiful friendship has started. @lillyvilchez is my best friend. Love her and care about her happiness. We're still team Tillian!!"

The couple met on the fourth season of the Lifetime reality dating show. The series follows couples who meet for the first time at the altar on their wedding day.

Earlier this year, another season four couple, Sonia Granados and Nick Pendergrast, filed for divorce after almost a year of marriage. Currently, out of 12 couples that have participated in the show's first four seasons, 10 have filed for divorce. Season five is currently airing on Lifetime.

