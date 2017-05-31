Jonas Brothers Patriarch Kevin Jonas Reveals Battle With Colon Cancer

Family means everything to Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas.

Jonas patriarch Kevin Jonas Sr. revealed that he has been battling colon cancer for the past few months.

WATCH: Kevin Jonas and Wife Danielle Welcome Baby No. 2!

The father of four told NBC Charlotte's Michelle Boudin that he was diagnosed with colon cancer in March, at age 52, but that his sons have been by his side every step of the way.

"They were shaken," Kevin revealed. "Frankie came home from school, Nick came from L.A., Joe flew directly from Japan... They canceled their schedules, moved important things."

"They stayed with us [for the] last meal before surgery," added Kevin, who was treated at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City. "They walked me into Sloan Kettering, which created a little bit of a stir."

Bro time. A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Mar 8, 2017 at 2:19pm PST

Family is everything. A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Dec 24, 2016 at 6:49pm PST

RELATED: Nick Jonas Enjoys Night Out With Brothers Joe and Kevin -- See the Sweet Pics!

Kevin and his wife, Denise, say they're proud of the men their sons have become while growing up in the spotlight.

“They really did have a meteoric rise,” Kevin said. “It was quick and overnight.”

“We watched them grow up and I think it’s like all parents, you see your kids grow up and if they become good people, you’re proud,” he added.

EXCLUSIVE: Nick Jonas Compares 'Living a Public Life' to Getting Hazed: 'It's a Bit Like Being Unfairly Judged'