Britney Spears Shows Off Her Amazing Abs While Preparing for World Tour -- See the Pic!

Britney Spears is showing off her fit figure as she gets ready to hit the road! The 35-year-old pop star took to Instagram on Wednesday with an ab-tastic pic teasing her upcoming world tour, which kicks off this weekend in Japan.

"Getting ready to leave for tour! See you soon Japan," Spears wrote next to the pic putting her amazing abs on display in a sexy red bra top.

"Getting ready to leave for tour! See you soon Japan," Spears wrote next to the pic putting her amazing abs on display in a sexy red bra top.

In between prepping for a busy summer of live concerts, Spears took a little time to gush over her adorable sons. The mother of two Instagrammed a cute photo on Thursday featuring 11-year-old Sean and 10-year-old Jaden kissing her on the cheek.

"My lovies," she captioned the family snap.

"My lovies," she captioned the family snap.

The "Slumber Party" singer's monthlong world tour includes stops in the Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Israel. Spears will kick of the international jaunt in Tokyo, Japan, on Saturday.

After wrapping up a string of international performances, Spears is scheduled to return to Las Vegas, where she will prepare for the final run of her Piece of Me show.

In April, a source close to Spears confirmed to ET that the long-running residency at The AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino will end once her contract with Caesars Entertainment expires in December.

"As I prepare to say goodbye to Piece of Me, I had no idea how magical this experience would be," Spears said in a statement. "Having my fans from around the world come see my show has been amazing. I love Las Vegas and will miss performing this show."

