Chloe Grace Moretz Responds to 'Red Shoes' Body Shaming Marketing Backlash: I'm 'Appalled' and 'Angry'

Chloe Grace Moretz is "appalled and angry" over the marketing for her upcoming animated film, Red Shoes & the 7 Dwarfs.

A billboard for the movie in Cannes, France, shows two women -- one tall, wide-eyed and thin, another shorter and heavier woman without makeup -- and the words, "What if Snow White was no longer beautiful and the 7 dwarfs not so short?"

This Chloe Moretz cartoon also seems, uh, questionable pic.twitter.com/93ieRc9JnQ — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) May 25, 2017

The artwork caused backlash online, with many calling it body shaming. The 20-year-old actress took to Twitter on Wednesday to call out the poster and let her fans know that she had no involvement in the marketing plans.

"I have now fully reviewed the marketing for Red Shoes. I am just as appalled and angry as everyone else, this wasn't approved by me or my team," she tweeted. "Please know I have let the producers of the film know. I lent my voice to a beautiful script that I hope you will all see in its entirety."

"The actual story is powerful for young women and resonated with me," she added. "I am sorry for the offense that was beyond my creative control."

Another star who is taken aback by the film's marketing is model Tess Holliday.

"How did this get approved by an entire marketing team? Why is it okay to tell young kids being fat = ugly?" she tweeted alongside the poster.

"You still shouldn't be using marketing to show a fat woman as undesirable. Get new material – It's lazy & not true/damaging to girls," Holliday continued.

According to the film's website, Red Shows & the 7 Dwarfs is a parody on the traditional Snow White story and follows a "normal girl born into extraordinary circumstances, she’s a princess who doesn’t fit into the celebrity world of princesses — or their dress size." While she wants to stay true to herself, she lives in a land where looks matter and finds it difficult to not want to be like others. Along the way, she learns to accept and love herself.

Unfortunately, the first trailer also caused some stir for how the dwarfs ogled at the princess as she was undressing.

A producer for the film also released a statement apologizing for the marketing campaign and trailer.

"We realize [the poster and trailer] has had the opposite effect from that which was intended. That advertising campaign is being terminated," the statement given to Salon.com stated. "Our film, a family comedy, carries a message designed to challenge social prejudices related to standards of physical beauty in society by emphasizing the importance of inner beauty. We appreciate and are grateful for the constructive criticism of those who brought this to our attention. We sincerely regret any embarrassment or dissatisfaction this mistaken advertising has caused to any of the individual artists or companies involved with the production or future distribution of our film, none of whom had any involvement with creating or approving the now discontinued advertising campaign."

Red Shoes & the 7 Dwarfs is slated to arrive in theaters in 2018.

