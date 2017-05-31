Jennifer Garner Reacts to Report About 'Heartbreak' Following Ben Affleck Divorce: 'My Family Is Complete'

Jennifer Garner is setting the record straight on a recent cover story published by People.

Following the release of the article, the 45-year-old actress took to her Facebook page on Wednesday to address the story written about her "new life as a single mom" after filing for divorce from Ben Affleck last month.

In the article, titled "Life After Heartbreak," a People insider claims that Garner's decision to file for dissolution of marriage from Affleck was "the most difficult decision for her" and their three children, Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5. The article also claims Garner isn't ready to date, as "Ben was the love of her life."

"It has been brought to my attention that there is a People magazine cover and article out today that appear to be coming from me," her post began. "It isn't unusual for me to receive calls from loved ones thinking I forgot to tell them I am pregnant--with twins!--(Geez Louise), but those are so ridiculous they're easy to ignore."

"This isn't a tragedy by any measure, but it does affect me and my family and so, before my mom's garden club lights up her phone, I wanted to set the record straight," she continued.

According to Garner, not only did she not authorize the story, but she claims she also "did not pose for this cover."

"While we are here, for what it's worth: I have three wonderful kids and my family is complete," she added. Have a beautiful day. Love, Jen."

Garner and Affleck, 44, announced they were separating in June 2015 following 10 years of marriage. A source told ET earlier this month that the Suicide Squad star has left the guesthouse at the family's Los Angeles home, where he was living since their split.

