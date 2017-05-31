Sylvester Stallone Celebrates Daughter Sistine's High School Graduation -- See the Sweet Pic!

Sylvester Stallone is one proud papa!

The Creed star attended his 18-year-old daughter Sistine's high school graduation on Saturday, commemorating the milestone moment on Instagram, writing, "Our Sistine graduates! Congratulations to a wonderful young lady!"

Our Sistine graduates! Congratulations to a wonderful young lady ! A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on May 27, 2017 at 11:44am PDT

Sistine's mom, Jennifer Flavin Stallone, also celebrated, writing, "Sistine's graduation!🎉 You are hard-working, smart, and kind💜-always being a good person is what I am most proud of!⭐️#goodness #compassionate #caring."

Sistine's graduation!🎉 You are hard-working, smart, and kind💜-always being a good person is what I am most proud of!⭐️#goodness #compassionate #caring A post shared by Jennifer Flavin Stallone (@jenniferflavinstallone) on May 28, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

Turn that tassle from left to right, Sistine -- congrats!

Meanwhile, ET caught up with Sistine, as well as Sly's other two daughters, Sophie, 20, and Scarlet, 14, at their Harper's Bazaar cover party in April, where they were put to the test about how well they know their famous father.

