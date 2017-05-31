EXCLUSIVE: ’Property Brothers' Star Drew Scott Teases Special Theme for His Wedding

Property Brothers star Drew Scott has wedding bells on the brain!

As Drew prepares to face-off against his twin brother, Jonathan, for the fifth season of their home makeover show, Brother vs. Brother, the 39-year-old realtor is revealing plans for his wedding to fiancee Linda Phan.

After six years of dating, Drew finally popped the question in December, and while there's no official wedding date, the couple came up with a special idea for the ceremony.

"She's Chinese, I'm Scottish, so we might do a traditional Scottish wedding with kilts, traditional Chinese wedding with those lovely red gowns they wear," Drew dishes to ET's Carly Steel, who caught up with the twins in Galveston, Texas, where the show is filming. "Then infuse the two together, and do something like that."

But before they make it down the aisle, Jonathan will be planning a "crazy and wild" bachelor party for his twin brother.

"I am the best bachelor party planner," he proudly says. "I know that Drew loves extreme stuff, so we will do something very active and crazy and wild."

Having thrown pre-wedding bashes before, Jonathan wants his brother's party to be out of this world.

"I have thrown bachelor parties in Montreal, Las Vegas, in Europe, you name it. I throw them all over the world for friends, so we will have to do something with Drew. I am thinking the moon," he joked before adding that he plans to call SpaceX founder Elon Musk to see if he can "rig something up."

As for the wedding party, Drew wants Jonathan and their older brother, J.D., to split the title of best man. Despite joking that the co-best man gig was a "cop out," Jonathan revealed that he’s also willing to fill the role of wedding singer.

"I am like a two-for-one [deal]," he quipped. "The savings you get by having me as your wedding singer and your best man, this is it."

The twins' playful competitiveness will take center stage on the latest edition of Brother vs. Brother premiering on Wednesday at 9 p.m. EST/PST on HGTV.

