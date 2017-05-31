Food Network Star Alton Brown Adopts Cute Kitten -- Find Out the Culinary-Inspired Name!

Alton Brown has a new furry friend!
The Food Network star took to Instagram on Tuesday to introduce his new kitten -- who has a culinary-inspired name!
WATCH: Margot Robbie Adopts Adorable Rescue Puppy -- See the Cute Pic!
"So, due to his love of the wok, I've decided to name him 'Stir-fry,'" Brown captioned a pic of the cute cat inside a wok. "#kittensofinstagram #kitten #catsofinstagram #cat."
The chef revealed in another pic that Stir-Fry is the same cat he found beneath his office porch weeks earlier.
RELATED: Taylor Swift Posts Hilarious New Video of Her Cat After Recent Social Media Silence
While Brown picked the most adorable name for his kitty, Hilary Duff recently took to Instagram to ask fans what to name her new puppy.
See more in the video below.