Food Network Star Alton Brown Adopts Cute Kitten -- Find Out the Culinary-Inspired Name!

Alton Brown has a new furry friend!

The Food Network star took to Instagram on Tuesday to introduce his new kitten -- who has a culinary-inspired name!

"So, due to his love of the wok, I've decided to name him 'Stir-fry,'" Brown captioned a pic of the cute cat inside a wok. "#kittensofinstagram #kitten #catsofinstagram #cat."

The chef revealed in another pic that Stir-Fry is the same cat he found beneath his office porch weeks earlier.

Remember those kittens we found at the office? Apparently I've been claimed. #catsofinstagram #cat #kittensofinstagram #kitten A post shared by Alton Brown (@altonbrown) on May 30, 2017 at 12:24pm PDT

Something cute just emerged from under my office porch. #intimeformothersday A post shared by Alton Brown (@altonbrown) on May 12, 2017 at 10:48am PDT

While Brown picked the most adorable name for his kitty, Hilary Duff recently took to Instagram to ask fans what to name her new puppy.

