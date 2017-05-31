NEWS

Food Network Star Alton Brown Adopts Cute Kitten -- Find Out the Culinary-Inspired Name!

by Jennifer Drysdale 3:57 PM PDT, May 31, 2017
Alton Brown has a new furry friend!

The Food Network star took to Instagram on Tuesday to introduce his new kitten -- who has a culinary-inspired name!

"So, due to his love of the wok, I've decided to name him 'Stir-fry,'" Brown captioned a pic of the cute cat inside a wok. "#kittensofinstagram #kitten #catsofinstagram #cat."

The chef revealed in another pic that Stir-Fry is the same cat he found beneath his office porch weeks earlier.

Something cute just emerged from under my office porch. #intimeformothersday

A post shared by Alton Brown (@altonbrown) on

While Brown picked the most adorable name for his kitty, Hilary Duff recently took to Instagram to ask fans what to name her new puppy. 

