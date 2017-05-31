Olivia Newton-John's Daughter Chloe Lattanzi Breaks Silence Over Mom's Cancer Battle: 'She Will Beat This'

Olivia Newton-John's daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, is opening up about her mother's battle with breast cancer.

Lattanzi took to Instagram on Wednesday to thank her followers for their support during this difficult time, and revealed details about her mother's plans for combating her illness, including the use of cannabis.

"I want to thank all of you for your love and support. My mom and best friend is going to be fine," the 31-year-old singer and actress shared in a post on her Instagram. "She will be using medicine that I often talk about. CBD oil! (Cannabis has scientifically proven properties to inhibit cancer cell growth) and other natural healing remedies plus modern medicine to beat this."

Lattanzi also pledged her and her mom's dedication to raising awareness of cancer, and joining the battle against the ailment for the betterment of future generations.

"Cancer is the disease of our generation and it is part of my and my mother's quest to beat this insidious monster," Lattanzi wrote. "We both love you all, and anyone fighting this disease you can beat it. Look for natural remedies as well as what modern medicine can offer."

"My mom is so powerful she will beat this in no time," she added. "All my love to you. And I wish you health wealth and happiness."

The 68-year-old singer and actress announced on Tuesday that she would be postponing her concert tour dates in the U.S. and Canada in June after doctors discovered that she has breast cancer, and that it has metastasized to the sacrum, the triangular vertebra at the end of the spine.

This isn't the first time the best-selling recording artist has battled breast cancer. She was first diagnosed in 1992 and subsequently underwent a mastectomy.

ET spoke with Newton-John in 2005, who opened up about her health struggle, sharing, "Breast cancer is a very scary thing to go through and particularly in the first initial stages when you are first diagnosed because you don't know what that means. You don't know if it's spread anywhere else in your body. You don't know if you're gonna die. You don't know anything."

"I also was determined that I was gonna get through it, but I'd be lying if I said I didn't have fear and dread," she continued. "Of course I did."

Watch the video below to hear more from the GRAMMY winner about her breast cancer fight, and her cancer awareness efforts.