Gwyneth Paltrow Talks 'Painful' Split From Chris Martin: 'I Wanted to Turn My Divorce Into a Positive'

Gwyneth Paltrow isn't holding anything back.

In a new interview with Net-a-Porter's The EDIT, the blonde beauty opens up about everything from her divorce from Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, to why she has no regrets to how she deals with the harsh criticism she's received from her modern lifestyle brand, Goop.

WATCH: Gwyneth Paltrow Says Ex-Husband Chris Martin 'Would Take a Bullet' for Her

Paltrow, 44, and Martin, 40, finalized their divorce in July 2016, two years after announcing their separation, but the two have remained amicable for their two kids, 13-year-old Apple and 11-year-old Moses. At the time of their separation in 2014, the two referred to the split as a "conscious uncoupling."

"People are coming around. I know it's a dorky term, but it's very worthwhile," Paltrow explains of the quirky term. "I'm always the person who gets s**t at first, but then later people say, 'Hey, maybe that's a good idea.' I don't mind."

Although Paltrow appears to be at peace with where her relationship stands with Martin now (she's since moved on with boyfriend Brad Falchuk), she admits going through the divorce wasn't easy.

"I wanted to turn my divorce into a positive," she says. "What if I didn't blame the other person for anything, and held myself 100% accountable? What if I checked my own s**t at the door and put my children first? And reminded myself about the things about my ex-husband that I love, and fostered the friendship? What I put myself through to get there was the most difficult thing I've ever done in my life."

RELATED: Gwyneth Paltrow and Ex Chris Martin Celebrate Daughter Apple's 13th Birthday at the Museum of Ice Cream

That's part of the reason that to this day, she doesn't look back on past mistakes or failures.

"I've had an extraordinary life, where things have happened in a huge way -- huge success, huge joy, huge pain, huge loss," Paltrow shares. "And the reason I feel happy today is because I've milked the f**k out of every opportunity."

"I haven't made one mistake that I haven't used as a stepping stone to get somewhere else," she continues. "I'm ruthless when it comes to using the hard things."

RELATED: Gwyneth Paltrow's Very NSFW Goop Sex Issue Is All About $1500 Sex Toys and Butts

Aside from co-parenting her children with Martin, Paltrow also has her hands full with her Goop business, which features health and wellness advice that has often been put on blast by medical professionals since its creation in September 2008.

"It's got a few layers to it. People were fine with me as an actress, but with Goop it was like, 'Stay in your lane,'" she explains. "Women in general get a lot of pushback, especially if you're successful and attractive. I'm not saying I'm attractive. I mean when you're considered attractive."

One of the main categories on Goop's site focuses on detoxing, a health regimen Paltrow swears by. Most of the time, that is.

"I can't be on a cleanse all the time," Paltrow admits. "I did one for seven weeks last year and it was awful. My first meal of the day is normally lunch; I keep it light on carbs so my energy levels don't peak and valley through the day. At home, I loosen the reins: a glass of wine, maybe a baguette dripping in cheese, some fries."

"On vacation, I eat what I want -- and there's no exercising, either," she adds. "I used to exercise for two hours a day -- an hour of cardio and an hour of weights. But there's just no time anymore. I'm getting old, my back hurts! It's depressing. Some days, the gym gives me this rush of energy and I feel amazing, but then my body's like, 'F**k you.'"

WATCH: Gwyneth Paltrow Flaunts Her Insane Abs for 'Women's Health': See the Sexy Bikini Pics!