Drake is counting down to the 2017 NBA Finals!

The 30-year-old rapper showed his excitement for the championship battle between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors, by sharing an adorable throwback basketball photo on Instagram on Wednesday.

"That feeling when finals basketball is 24 hours away​," he captioned the pic, whic​h ​features a young Drake as his Degrassi character, Jimmy Brooks.

That feeling when finals basketball is 24 hours away 😁 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on May 30, 2017 at 10:23pm PDT

Drake's connection to the NBA goes beyond watching games, or hanging out with sports stars like ​Steph Curry and LeBron James. The Canadian is a "global ambassador" for the Toronto Raptors (his hometown team), and will host the inaugural NBA Awards next month.

Besides working with the league, Drake could be sitting​ ​courtside for the championship rematch between the Warriors and Cavaliers, which kicks off at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California​, this week.​​​​​

Game 1 of the NBA Finals begins​ Thursday at 9 p​.​m​.​ EST on ABC.

