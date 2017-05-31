Ariel Winter Clarifies Recent Quotes About Boyfriend Levi Meaden: 'I Don't Need to Defend Anything'

Ariel Winter recently sat down for an interview with Refinery 29, where she opened up about living with her boyfriend, Levi Meaden, and how she doesn't understand "why someone would even comment" on the fact that there's a 10-year difference in their ages.

"There are tons of people of all ages that live with their boyfriend. There are tons of people that live with their girlfriends, [and] tons of people that don’t live together and are super happy. But I’m super happy in the arrangement that we have. We love living together. It’s just great," Winter shared in the interview published Wednesday.

The 19-year-old actress also shared her thoughts on American politics, explaining, "Our leadership is really anti-women right now." Later in the day, the Modern Family actress took to Instagram to respond to the way her remarks have been construed.

"Y'all I love you but PLEASE pay attention and post my REAL point from my @refinery29 interview!!! Not that I'm 'defending living with my 29 year old boyfriend' or that I'm 'firing back at Trump' because first of all I don't need to defend anything I'm super happy and in love, and I'm not firing at anyone just sharing an opinion after being ASKED!"

Winter wrote on Wednesday afternoon. According to Winter's clarification, the point she was trying to make in the interview revolved around supporting a culture of body positivity and self-acceptance.

"The point was to take back the beach and help people understand that the beach should be a safe space to go as you please and feel good about yourself no matter what!" Winter continued. "Makeup on, makeup off, heels, sandals, covered up, exposed, do you and feel HAPPY about who you are and YOUR choices, not the ones society wants us to choose."

"It's also HARD to be 100% confident- I'm still not- but I'm on a journey and I want other people to know they're not alone. We all struggle but through our struggle we get stronger and closer to our goals," she continued.

"Body positivity is important- not that I live with my boyfriend. Press- please read the article and take it for what it is- not what will give you more readers!" Winter added. "Let's all be real and represent people how they want to be represented through what they actually say."

