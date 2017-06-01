Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet New Photo of Son Saint With Her Grandmother M.J.

Three generations of fierce! Kim Kardashian took to social media late Wednesday night to share a sweet photo of two of the most important people in her life.



WATCH: Kim Kardashian Hasn't Talked to Taylor Swift Since Snapchat Incident, Says Kendall Jenner Was 'Never' in Squad



The proud mom posted a rare pic of her 1-year-old son, Saint West, and her grandmother, M.J. in which little Saint is fixated on his great grandmother.

Some of my fave people A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 31, 2017 at 10:22pm PDT

“Some of my fave people,” the 36-year-old reality star captioned the photo.



Kardashian has been vocal about her new approach to social media in the wake of her traumatic Paris robbery last October.



“It’s been so important for me to just be present. So when I’m in my house, I’m hardly on my phone,” she recently told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live. “It’s a rule to be present and to communicate and to interact like normal people. I didn’t have that growing up.”



WATCH: Kim Kardashian Says There Hasn't Been 'Any Drama' Since Kylie Jenner and Tyga's 'Easy' Split -- Watch!



The Selfish author also opened up to Ellen DeGeneres in late April, adding, “It’s just not worth it. I don’t care about that stuff. I don’t care to show off [on social media] the way that I used to.”



For more from Kim, watch the clip below!