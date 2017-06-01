Watch Ed Sheeran Rap With James Corden in the New 'Carpool Karaoke' Teaser!

It’s finally happening! With James Corden set to return The Late Late Show to his hometown of London in late June, the British host has called on one of his country’s biggest superstars -- Ed Sheeran.



Corden teased Sheeran’s highly anticipated Carpool Karaoke segment on Wednesday night in a fun teaser clip.



The pair look like they had a blast belting out and rapping to Sheeran’s hits, “Sing” and “Castle on the Hill.”

Sheeran previously expressed his interested in Carpool Karaoke back in January in an interview on Capital FM’s Roman Kemp Show.



"I know the whole thing is singing to your tune, but I think I'd feel a bit awkward singing to my song," Sheeran said. "I think I'd just want to put on some Biggie… I want to put on something really awkward and dirty, like Biggie's song, 'Big Booty Hoes,' or something like that and just hear James Corden sing along to that."



While Corden didn’t confirm whether he broke out any rap classics in the teaser clip, he did give fans a look at the London week.



“Warning, my accent gets thicker when I’m back home. Even I don’t know what I’m saying,” Corden quipped.



He has guests Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt, David Beckham, Kit Harington, and Nicole Kidman on, as well as music from Harry Styles and Kings of Leon and a Drop the Mic rap battle with Jennifer Hudson.



