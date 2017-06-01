Geri Halliwell Apologizes for Leaving the Spice Girls 19 Years Ago: 'I'm Sorry About That'

Why keep on denying? Geri Halliwell is taking responsibility for her early exit from the Spice Girls 19 years ago.



The 44-year-old pop star responded to a tweet about the anniversary of her departure from the popular British girl group.



“I’m sorry about that,” Halliwell tweeted, adding a broken heart emoji. “Everything works out in the end, that’s what my mum says! X.”

Halliwell, aka Ginger Spice, left the group in the middle of their world tour, which many fans blame for the group’s eventual hiatus in 2000.



The group, comprised of Mel B, Mel C, Victoria Beckham, and Emma Bunton, went on to record the album Forever without Halliwell prior to their split.



The Spice Girls have reunited several times since then, including their highly publicized performance at the closing ceremonies of the 2012 London Olympics.

Earlier this month, Halliwell got nostalgic, visiting the London St. Pancras Renaissance Hotel where the group’s “Wannabe” music video was filmed.



“Remember this!!! @officialmelb @melaniecmusic@emmaleebunton @victoriabeckhamm,” she captioned the clip of herself dancing on the iconic steps.



