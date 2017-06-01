NEWS

Reese Witherspoon’s Son Tennessee Is Too Cute in Vacation Pics With Dad Jim Toth

by Rachel McRady 4:14 AM PDT, June 01, 2017
Father-son fun in the sun! Reese Witherspoon is loving her tropical down time with her family. The 41-year-old actress shared several sweet photos of her youngest son, Tennessee, while on vacation.

“#fatherandson,” Witherspoon captioned a precious photo of Tennessee, 4, sitting in his dad Jim Toth’s lap.

The family have been having a blast in the undisclosed beach location since Memorial Day weekend.

Over the holiday weekend, Witherspoon shared a picture of her little boy staring out at the sunset on the beach.

“#Sunset#PostcardsFromAfar Happiest #memorialdayweekend, y'all!!” she wrote.

The Big Little Lies star was disappointed to be heading back home, but took a moment to snap a sweet selfie with Tennessee.

The mother of three recently celebrated Mother’s Day with a sweet portrait with her kids.

“Being a mom is one of the biggest joys of my life. I have learned so much from my 3 kids... patience, kindness, humility, creativity and of course, how to tell a great knock-knock joke!” she wrote. “To my wonderful kids, I love you more than you will ever know (You will figure that out as soon as you have your own kids.) Always know how grateful I am everyday I get to be your mom!!”

For more from Witherspoon, watch the clip below!

