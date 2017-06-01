Jerry Seinfeld Makes Rare Public Appearance With Entire Family at Charity Event

The Seinfelds' recent family outing was on the red carpet.

Jerry Seinfeld and his wife, Jessica, brought along their three children -- daughter Sascha, 16, and sons Julian, 14, and Shepherd, 11 -- to the 2017 Good+ Foundation NY Bash on Wednesday in New York City. This was a rare public appearance for the party of five, who also posed altogether for photographers. The 63-year-old comedian and his look-alike boys were both dressed in blue while his wife and daughter opted for stripes and floral patterns.

Good + Foundation is a national non-profit was founded by Jessica, 45, in 2001, and provides goods and services to families in need.

Just before the December holidays last year, Jessica also shared another rare photo of her husband and their children during a family ski vacation. "And for one half of a second, they stopped fighting," she captioned the cute pic. "I am about to lose it. This is our holiday card because I didn't do one. Happy holidays. If we make it to 2017 it will be a miracle."

