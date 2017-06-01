NEWS

Jerry Seinfeld Makes Rare Public Appearance With Entire Family at Charity Event

by Jackie Willis 7:37 AM PDT, June 01, 2017
Photo: Getty Images

The Seinfelds' recent family outing was on the red carpet.

Jerry Seinfeld and his wife, Jessica, brought along their three children -- daughter Sascha, 16, and sons Julian, 14, and Shepherd, 11 -- to the 2017 Good+ Foundation NY Bash on Wednesday in New York City. This was a rare public appearance for the party of five, who also posed altogether for photographers. The 63-year-old comedian and his look-alike boys were both dressed in blue while his wife and daughter opted for stripes and floral patterns.

Good + Foundation is a national non-profit was founded by Jessica, 45, in 2001, and provides goods and services to families in need.

Photo: Getty Images

Just before the December holidays last year, Jessica also shared another rare photo of her husband and their children during a family ski vacation. "And for one half of a second, they stopped fighting," she captioned the cute pic. "I am about to lose it. This is our holiday card because I didn't do one. Happy holidays. If we make it to 2017 it will be a miracle."

Check out the sweet snap:

