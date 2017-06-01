Brad Pitt Treats Chris Cornell's Kids to a Day at Universal Studios Hollywood

Brad Pitt is spending time with the late Chris Cornell's children.

The 53-year-old actor, who was good friends with the musician, was recently spotted at Universal Studios Hollywood by other parkgoers with Cornell's children, 12-year-old Tori and 11-year-old Christopher. The trio sipped on butterbeer from The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and were also spotted walking around Simpsons Land.

"Brad and Chris were very close," a source tells ET of the outing. "Brad wanted to be supportive of [Cornell's wife] Vicky and the kids."

Pitt appeared to be in good spirits with Tori and Christopher, Cornell's two children with Vicky. The Soundgarden singer also had a 16-year-old daughter, Lillian, from a previous marriage.

"He looked really happy and was acting so kindly toward the kids, going on rides and strolling around like nothing was too much trouble," an eyewitness tells ET.

Pitt attended Cornell's private memorial last Friday at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery, which was also attended by Josh Brolin, Pharrell Williams, Dave Grohl and other well-known musicians.

The War Machine actor has repeatedly showed his admiration for the late rocker through the years. In a 2004 interview, Pitt told Cinema Confidential, "I'm a big Chris Cornell addict, anything he does."

A few months after his split from Angelina Jolie, Pitt made one of his first public appearances to introduce Cornell at the ROCK4EB! charity event in Malibu, California, alongside Sting. "I get to introduce a very, very good friend of mine," Pitt said of Cornell before he and Sting performed The Police's 1983 hit, "Every Breath You Take," as well as Soundgarden's 1994 hit, "Black Hole Sun."

