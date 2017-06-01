Kim Zolciak Celebrates Son Kroy's 6th Birthday With Poop Emoji Cake and a New Puppy!

There were lots of surprises at Kroy Biermann, Jr.'s birthday party.

Kim Zolciak and her family celebrated her son turning six on Wednesday with an amazing cake and a special little visitor. The 39-year-old reality star went all-out, and had a cake made that featured emojis all over it, including a huge replica of the poop icon. "Happy birthday, my sweet boy," Zolciak captioned a pic posted to her Instagram story.

The mother of six's oldest daughter Brielle, 20,was also at the family event, and brought along her new puppy. "She's in love," Zolciak wrote.

In addition, the Don't Be Tardy star also shared a sweet photo on Instagram of her holding Kroy when he was just a baby. "Happy Birthday to my incredible son @kroyjaggerbiermann. I just can't believe you are six today!!" she gushed. "I love you to the moon and back a bazillion times. You taught me the love between a mother and a son is indescribable. You amaze me daily! You are the most incredible six year old I have ever met!! We are about to have the best day EVER!!! Now let's do this."

The family appears to be celebrating Kroy's birthday on the beach. On Thursday morning, Zolciak posted a pic of herself in a nude bikini, writing: "Beach bound ❤️ tomorrow but this time its kids trip! No film crew 😬 but lots of water slides and food galore!"

The vacation comes not long after Zolciak's younger son, Kash, was attacked by a dog and had to be hospitalized. He has since recovered and was seen playing with puppies in photos shared on social media by his mother.



"Kroy and I felt it was super important to continue to encourage Kash to be around animals," Zolciak shared. "Kash is an absolute animal lover and I didn't/don't want him to fear animals after all he has been through."

