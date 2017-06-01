Travis Scott Says Goodbye to Kylie Jenner With a Butt Grab Before Solo Trip -- See the PDA-Filled Pics!

Kylie Jenner is saying goodbye to her rumored beau, Travis Scott -- temporarily, that is!

The rapper headed out of town solo on Wednesday, but before he left Los Angeles, he was spotted packing on the PDA with the reality star outside of his home.

Both were dressed casual when photographers snapped their photos, with Scott in a Michael Jackson hoodie and Jenner in a black pullover with a rose-patterned hood.

Before Scott headed into his vehicle, he said adieu to Jenner with a hug… and a butt grab!

According to an eyewitness, "It was a long goodbye."

"It was a bit serious and sad but Kylie looked very much in love," the eyewitness added. "It was evident that Kylie is very comfortable with Travis."

The eyewitness also told ET that "Kylie was carrying some interesting artwork with her. She recently bought some Barbie artwork for her home and it looks like she is still decorating."

Jenner, 19, and Scott, 25, first sparked romance rumors in April when fans spotted them hanging out at Coachella together, and it appears they've been inseparable ever since.

The duo was last seen packing on the PDA on a yacht in Miami. More on that in the video below!