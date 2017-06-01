Miranda Lambert Unplugs for Stunning 'Tin Man' Video: See the Acoustic Performance That Will Give You Chills

Miranda Lambert is getting intimate for her latest music video.

The country goddess unplugs with just her guitar and killer vocals for a stunning acoustic rendition of "Tin Man," released on Thursday. The stripped-down, black-and-white video is set in a bathroom, with Lambert simply sitting up against a tile wall. No frills, just music. Watch below!

Lambert seems to be wholly embracing the raw vulnerability of her current single, also opting to perform the track acoustically on the Academy of Country Music Awards stage in April. Afterwards, she thanked fans for "letting me use my heartbreak" on her album, The Weight of These Wings. Not only did Lambert snag the Female Vocalist of the Year honor for the eighth consecutive year that night, she also took home the coveted Album of the Year trophy.

“This really means the world to me,” the 33-year-old singer said. “I’m just glad to see females kicking a** these days, I’m so proud to be part of that.”

Though the heartbreak ballad seems to have been inspired by her 2015 divorce from Blake Shelton, Lambert's new beau, Anderson East, had nothing but praise for his love after the emotional performance.

“Couldn't be more proud of this little lady and the amazing art she brings with her. @mirandalambert,” East captioned a photo taken at the awards ceremony in Las Vegas.

