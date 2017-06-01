Playing Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' Personal Items Up for Auction, Home to Be Sold

Pieces of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' legacy will be shared with the world.

On Thursday, the Profiles in History auction house announced it will be selling over 1,500 of the late mother-daughter duo's personal items beginning on Sept. 23. A portion of the proceeds from the auction will benefit Reynolds' charity, The Thalians, as well as The Jed Foundation, which Fisher's daughter, Billie Lourd, chose.

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds’ Unique Mother-Daughter Relationship

"My mother and sister were magnificent collectors, they amassed an amazing and diverse collection in their lifetimes," Fisher's brother, Todd, said in a statement. "The size and scope of their collection rivals most museums. So in keeping with my mother's wishes we have decided to share part of their magnificent collection with all their friends and fans."

Among the items auctioned off will be Reynolds' replica ruby red slippers from The Wizard of Oz, as well as a life-sized statue of Princess Leia with a blaster, standing inside a phone booth.

WATCH: Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher Honored at Public Memorial Service

Following the auction, Fisher and Reynolds' 3.5-acre Beverly Hills, California, property, will be placed on the market.

In April, ET talked to Fisher's Star Wars co-star, Mark Hamill, who admitted that he will never "think of [Fisher] in past tense."

Watch the video below for more.