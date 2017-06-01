Khloe Kardashian Calls Out Friend for 'Stealing' From Her in Cryptic Tweets: 'I See a Few Snakes'

Khloe Kardashian is calling out one "shady" friend.

The 32-year-old reality star took to Twitter on Thursday to ask for fans' advice about what to do "if you found out a friend was stealing from you."

"Would you cut off the friendship and let God handle it? Or would you go the legal route?" Khloe asked.

Fans quickly commented, speculating on who the alleged thief was, prompting Khloe to declare it wasn't her BFF, Malika Haqq.

"No guys! Malika is my sister! Never ever ever! We ride for life @ForeverMalika," she tweeted.

"Wayyyyy TOO many shady people in the world! The grass is cut LOW 👀 I see a few snakes 🐍," she added.

With Haqq in the clear, many turned their guesses to Khloe's former stylist, Monica Rose, who had been working with her and her family since 2007.

Last month, every member of the Kardashian-Jenner family unfollowed Rose on Instagram, while reports surfaced that Khloe was considering suing Rose for reasons unknown.

