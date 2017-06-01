Cheryl Burke Shares Pic of Her Dance Injury: 'Who Says Dance Isn't a Contact Sport?'

Cheryl Burke is giving fans a peek at the unglamorous side of dancing!

The Dance Moms star took to Instagram on Thursday, sharing a series of pics of stitches she had to get after she encountered an injury while rehearsing for her Love on the Floor tour.

"Who says dancing isn't a contact sport?" she captioned the black-and-white photos.

A day earlier, she posted a video of herself twirling around the dance studio with dancer Jaymz Tuailev.

"On Wednesdays we twirl," she captioned it.

We're not sure exactly what happened between the time the two posts were shared to her Instagram, but we're wishing Burke a speedy recovery!

ET caught up with Burke last month, where she got candid on what it's been like filling in for Abby Lee Miller on Dance Moms.

More on that in the video below.