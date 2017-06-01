Megyn Kelly Sports Off-the-Shoulder Velvet Dress to Interview Vladimir Putin: Pics

Megyn Kelly is once again turning heads for her unique interview style.

The 46-year-old NBC News anchor landed a rare interview with Russian president Vladimir Putin, and in new pictures from the chat -- which also included India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- she rocks an off-the-shoulder blue velvet dress featuring a slit in the skirt. She completed the look with a pair of open-toe black high heels.

The figure-hugging dress by designer Yigal Azrouel retails for $990. Kelly also tweeted a picture of the trio at a state dinner at Konstantin Palace in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

At state dinner party at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg with Russian President Putin and Indian PM Modi. More tonight @NBCNightlyNews pic.twitter.com/FX5kjfIJAf — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 1, 2017

EXCLUSIVE: NBC News' @megynkelly joins Vladimir Putin and Narendra Modi ahead of tomorrow's International Economic Forum in Russia. pic.twitter.com/L12ahtuTDO — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 1, 2017

Kelly made her NBC News debut on Thursday with an appearance on the Today show, reporting from Saint Petersburg. She announced her upcoming interview with Putin, who's hosting an international economic forum. Kelly will also be moderating a panel that will include him.

"This will be the first time that he'll be taking questions from an American journalist since the special council was appointed in the United States to look into allegations of Russian interference in our election," Kelly noted.

Kelly dressed much more conservatively for her Today show appearance, donning a tan trench coat.

Just learned this morning Vladimir Putin will sit down one-on-one with me tomorrow after the forum. Exclusive interview Sunday 7/6c on NBC pic.twitter.com/a4NydtzcSc — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 1, 2017

The former Fox News anchor's sit-down with Putin will air Sunday 7/6c on NBC -- the premiere of her highly anticipated new show, Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly.

In December, Kelly brushed off her haters when some criticized her for wearing a Ralph Lauren spaghetti strap dress while reporting from the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio.

"I can be smart and challenging while I wear spaghetti straps, and everyone is just going to have to get their heads around that," she told The New York Times.

Watch below: