David Beckham Enjoys Family Vacation in Africa -- See the Pics!

The Beckhams do Africa!
The adorable family has been enjoying an amazing trip to Africa -- complete with gorgeous sunsets and safaris!
RELATED: Victoria Beckham Gushes Over Her Kids and 'Soulmate' David Beckham: 'We're Lucky to Have Each Other'
"Sunset 🔥," David captioned a pic on Thursday with his oldest son, Brooklyn, before sharing a snap of himself and Harper sharing a sweet kiss.
RELATED: David Beckham Enjoys Boys' Day Out With Sons at LA Dodgers Opening Day Game -- See the Pics!
Brooklyn also showed off his photography skills with several artsy snaps on Instagram.
RELATED: Victoria Beckham Beams as She Receives OBE From Prince William: Pics!
"Beautiful boys x kisses from far away ✨ love from the Beckham's X #familytime," Victoria captioned another shot of David and Brooklyn.
Brooklyn is looking more and more like his dad every day. See the pair on the red carpet at last month's premiere of King Arthur in the video below.