Zoe Saldana Shares '#WorkingMom' Photo With Baby Zen: 'You Do What You Have to Do'

Zoe Saldana is making it work!

The 38-year-old actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a candid pic from her everyday life as a "#workingmom."

"You do what you have to do to be there," she captioned a photo of herself holding her youngest son, Zen, while getting her makeup done for her C Magazine photo shoot.

The mother of three opened up to the magazine about balancing motherhood revealing that her "career and the kids really all happened together at the same time."

"You can’t expect your career to be super high all the time, and you can’t say no when opportunities like this come along. But I find myself really looking forward to downtime," she said, adding that she's grateful to have the help from others, including husband Marco Perego. "I have a lot of great people helping me raise my children, and also a partner in life."

